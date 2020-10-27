It's $62 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Android 9 (Pie)
- 7" 1024 x 600 HD touchscreen
- 1.2GHz Cortex A7 quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM; 16GB internal storage
- Model: F7XHD
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. (It's tied with our pre-order price mention.) Shop Now at Samsung
- This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $450 max trade value.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
- Android 10.0
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
It's $71 under list and the best price we could find. (It's also only $4 more than some deals with a trade-in offer -- but this deal has an S Pen to boot.) Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock October
2930, 2020 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- includes S Pen
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- Android 10.0
- microSD card slot
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
Save on up to 12 models, with prices from $24. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 15% off, we saw higher within the sale.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
Save on items like tablets, watch cameras, USB chargers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|56%
|--
|$48
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register