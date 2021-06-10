Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 Mesh System 2-Pack for $230 for Costco Members
Costco · 20 mins ago
Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 Mesh System 2-Pack
$230 for Costco Members
free shipping

That's a low by $27, although most sellers charge $369. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • covers up to 5,400 sq. ft.
  • Model: MX8400C
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Costco   -- $230 Buy Now