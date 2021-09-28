That's $49 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most stores charge around $140 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- up to 2,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage for 20+ wireless devices
- tri band Wi-Fi speeds up to 2.2 Gbps
- Model: MR8300
- UPC: 745883768837
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $120 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- coverage up to 3,000 sq. ft.
- supports 40+ devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 6.0 Gbps
- Model: MR9600
- UPC: 745883782796
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- Model: R6700AX-1AZNAS
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- AX1800 WiFi 6 w/ speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft.
- up to 40 concurrent users
- includes 1-year Netgear Insight Remote Management subscription service
- Model: SXK30-100NAS
- UPC: 606449154535
Save on a selection of Google Nest and Amazon routers and wireless systems. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping adds $8.95 or pickup may be available.)
- You'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend.
- Pictured is the Amazon eero 6 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Mesh WiFi System for $196 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $30)
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's $48 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N
More Offers
It's $71 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Provides up to 2,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage for 20plus wireless devices
- Works with existing modem, simple setup through Linksys App. A mobile device with Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and higher, Bluetooth preferred
- Enjoy 4K HD streaming, gaming and more in high quality without buffering
- Tri band router delivers the fastest combined Wi-Fi speeds to all your devices
- Tri band Wi-Fi speeds up to 2.2 Gbps (5 GHz / 400 Mbps) plus (5 GHz / 867 Mbps) plus (2.4 GHz / 867 Mbps)
- Designed for seamless integration with Velop Mesh Wi-Fi system for extended coverage
- When used with mesh Wi-Fi system, router serves as master node
- Model: MR8300
- UPC: 745883768837
- Provides up to 2,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage for 20plus wireless devices
- Works with existing modem, simple setup through Linksys App. A mobile device with Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and higher, Bluetooth preferred
- Enjoy 4K HD streaming, gaming and more in high quality without buffering
- Tri band router delivers the fastest combined Wi-Fi speeds to all your devices
- Tri band Wi-Fi speeds up to 2.2 Gbps (5 GHz / 400 Mbps) plus (5 GHz / 867 Mbps) plus (2.4 GHz / 867 Mbps)
- Designed for seamless integration with Velop Mesh Wi-Fi system for extended coverage
- When used with mesh Wi-Fi system, router serves as master node
- Model: MR8300
- UPC: 745883768837
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|60%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|35%
|$129 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$129
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$181 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$200
|Check Price
|Newegg
|$165 (exp 12 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register