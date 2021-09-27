That's $120 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- coverage up to 3,000 sq. ft.
- supports 40+ devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 6.0 Gbps
- Model: MR9600
- UPC: 745883782796
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- Model: R6700AX-1AZNAS
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- AX1800 WiFi 6 w/ speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft.
- up to 40 concurrent users
- includes 1-year Netgear Insight Remote Management subscription service
- Model: SXK30-100NAS
- UPC: 606449154535
Save on a selection of Google Nest and Amazon routers and wireless systems. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping adds $8.95 or pickup may be available.)
- You'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend.
- Pictured is the Amazon eero 6 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Mesh WiFi System for $196 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $30)
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Save on headphones, speakers and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $159 ($70 less than a new pair.)
- Certified Refurbished items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
More Offers
It's $140 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Powered by Intelligent Mesh Technology; Coverage up to 3000 sq. ft. and supports 40 plus devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 6.0 Gbps to support 4K/8K streaming, gaming, video calls and more
- Dynamically maximizes WiFi speed and eliminates dead zones in your home
- Future-proof and easily expandable, simply add Linksys Mesh products to expand coverage throughout your home
- Linksys Mesh WiFi Router 6 Router, Wireless Mesh Router for Home AX6000 - Comes with Linksys Seal
- Model: MR9600
- UPC: 745883782796
It's $140 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Powered by Intelligent Mesh Technology; Coverage up to 3000 sq. ft. and supports 40 plus devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 6.0 Gbps to support 4K/8K streaming, gaming, video calls and more
- Dynamically maximizes WiFi speed and eliminates dead zones in your home
- Future-proof and easily expandable, simply add Linksys Mesh products to expand coverage throughout your home
- Linksys Mesh WiFi Router 6 Router, Wireless Mesh Router for Home AX6000 - Comes with Linksys Seal
- Model: MR9600
- UPC: 745883782796
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|66%
|--
|$135
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|35%
|$326 (exp 9 mos ago)
|$260
|Check Price
|Amazon
|35%
|$289 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$260
|Check Price
Sign In or Register