Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Linksys 16-Port Gigabit Switch
$108 $110
free shipping

Use coupon code "DNLNKYS" to get it for $2 less than the best price at Amazon. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • full-duplex IEEE 802.3x flow control and half-duplex backpressure
  • all ports support auto MDI/MDI-X cable detection
  • 16 Gigabit ports
  • Model: SE3016
  • Code "DNLNKYS"
  • Expires 4/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
