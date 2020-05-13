Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lifestyle Solutions Wesley Microfiber Curved-Arm Sofa
$250 $500
free shipping

It's an $88 price low. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Dark Grey or Coffee.
Features
  • measures 78.7" x 31.5" x 32.7"
  • high-density foam seat back cushions
  • removable back cushions
  • solid hardwood frame
  • Model: CCWENKS3M26CFVA
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Lifestyle Solutions Wesley Microfiber Curved-Arm Sofa
$220 $314
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $25 and a solid price for a 3-seater sofa in general. Buy Now at Home Depot

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in Coffee
  • Model: CCWENKS3M26CFVA
