Lifestyle Solutions Relax-A-Lounger Aspen Recliner for $96

It's a savings of $104 off list.
- one step push back manual recliner
- solid hardwood and metal framing
- side pocket for gadgets
- measures 26.6" x 33.5" x 40.6"
- Model: RCASPM2621
Thanks to coupon code "EVERYROOM15", it's a $42 drop from June, an all-time low, and an excellent price for an armchair from a major retailer. (It's also $86 less than you'd pay at Amazon, although other retailers charge $248 or more.)
- Available in Dark Grey.
- measures 32.9" x 32.1" x 34.3"
- padded seat and backrest
- microfiber upholstery with nailhead trim
Coupon code "EVERYROOM15" makes this $23 less than Amazon or Target's offers, although most retailers charge $220 or more.
- Available at this price in Curved Arms in Coffee. The Rolled Arms version in Dark Grey is also available for $134 after coupon.
- microfiber upholstery
- high-density foam cushions
- eucalyptus wood frame
- Model: CCWENKS1M26CFVA
Thanks to coupon code "EVERYROOM15", that's $40 under our April mention and the second-best price we've seen. (It's $63 under Hayneedle's offer, although you'd pay at least $347 anywhere else.)
- Available in Brown.
- measures 70.1" x 28.7" x 18.1" when laid flat
- adjustable head and foot
- 2 USB charging ports & 2 power outlets
- bonded leather upholstery
- wood frame with steel legs and base
- Model: RC-ARSS7P4004-P
With coupon code "EVERYROOM15", that's $11 less than you'd pay at Walmart or Amazon.
- measures 36.3" x 16.5" x 20"
- removable shelves to allow for extra space for boots and heels
- customizable storage compartment under the seat
- thickly cushioned seat top
- supports up to 400 lbs. evenly distributed on the seat
- Model: WEB591
That's around half what you'd pay for a similar chair at Amazon.
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- In Black or White.
While that's list price, it's a very low price for a stackable stool. (Third-party sellers routinely charge $20 or more for them.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Available in Black or White.
- 17-3/4" seat height
- plastic seat with powder-coated steel legs
That's the best price we could find by about $16.
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
That's the best price we could find by $23.
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
You'd pay at least $2 more at other stores.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Posted by Sandy.
- Why does she love this deal? "This washer fluid has worked great in our vehicles for years. Being in the south, I use it quite often to rinse off the pollen! I also love that it automatically applies the beading technology so that I don't have to do that manually."
- cleans bugs, dirt, and ice from windshield
- applies Rain-X water beading technology
- works in temps at low as -20°F
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.)
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
Thanks to coupon code "EVERYROOM15", that's within $10 of the lowest price we've seen and the best deal today by $32. (Most retailers charge over $300.)
- Available at this price in Coffee. You can also get the round-arm version in Dark Grey for $235 after coupon.
- measures 33.9" x 31.5" x 78.8"
- microfiber upholstery
- Model: CCWENKS3M26CFVA
Thanks to coupon code "EVERYROOM15", that's $25 under our January mention and the second-lowest price we've seen. (It's $33 less than you'd pay at either Walmart or Amazon, although most retailers charge at least $370.)
- Available in Dark Grey with Round Arms.
- measures 56.3" x 31.5" x 33.9"
- microfiber upholstery
- high-density foam cushions
- eucalyptus wood frame
- Model: CCWENKS2M26DGRA
