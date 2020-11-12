New
Walmart
LifeSMART Deen Brothers Series 15" Kamado Ceramic Grill
$174 $399
That's a low by $36 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 117 sq. in. cooking surface
  • stainless grate
  • smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
  • top mounted cooking thermometer
  • includes a cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
  • Model: SCS-K15B
