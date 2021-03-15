New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Liberty Garden Carrington Hose Stand w/ Bib
$45 $100
free shipping

That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by VM Innovations via eBay
Features
  • holds 125-feet of 5/8" garden hose
  • Model: LBG-640
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Patio Furniture eBay Liberty Garden Products
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 55% -- $45 Buy Now