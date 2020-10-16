New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Lexmark Wireless Duplex Color Laser Printer
$199 $299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • up to 26 ppm printing speed
  • 2400 x 600 dpi print resolution
  • built-in Ethernet, USB connectivity, and WiFi
  • Model: CS331dw
