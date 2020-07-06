New
Dell Technologies · 13 mins ago
Lexmark Color Multifunction Laser Printer
$199 $299
free shipping

That's $12 less than our previous mention and the best we could find by at least $28 today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 250-page tray capacity
  • 2-sided printing
  • up to 24ppm
  • copies and scans
  • Model: MC3224dwe
Expired Offers

expired
Amazon · 4 days ago
Lexmark Color Multifunction Laser Printer
$211 $290
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30.

Update: The price has increased to $210.89 Buy Now at Amazon

  • Walmart charges the same
Features
  • 250-page tray capacity
  • 2-sided printing
  • up to 24ppm
  • copies and scans
  • Model: MC3224dwe
