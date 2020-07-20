That's the best in-stock price today by $65. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- up to 24ppm
- copies and scans
- Model: C3224dw
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $12 less than our previous mention and the best we could find by at least $28 today. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- up to 24ppm
- copies and scans
- Model: MC3224dwe
Most sellers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by eCOMMERCEBUSINESSPRIME via Amazon
- up to 42ppm printing
- duplex printing
- 900-page input capacity
- Model: 36SC220
It's $56 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- color output up to 26ppm
- 600x600 dpi
- 250-sheet input tray
- Model: 40N9010
That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find, outside of price-matched stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- automatic duplex printing
- prints color at up to 33 ppm
- 2400x600 resolution
- 2.7" color touchscreen
- Model: HL-L8360CDW
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- print speeds up to 30ppm
- 250-sheet input tray
- 50-sheet auto doc feeder
- also copies and scans
- Model: W1A79A#BGJ
It's $500 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save up to 50% off a variety of products, including laptops, desktops, and monitors. Even better, select items may be eligible for further discounts via the coupons and deal listed below. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- 35% off the list price via coupon code "SAVE35" on select business PCs and Workstations.
- $50 off Inspiron and XPS PCs $699+. via "50OFF699".
- 5% off select PCs when you finance.
- Exclusions apply.
It's $721 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $360 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700K 5.1GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
