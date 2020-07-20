New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Lexmark Color Duplex Laser Printer
$139 $159
free shipping

That's the best in-stock price today by $65. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 250-page tray capacity
  • 2-sided printing
  • up to 24ppm
  • copies and scans
  • Model: C3224dw
Amazon · 5 days ago
Lexmark Color Duplex Laser Printer
$123 $159
free shipping

That's a $76 drop since last week and the best in-stock price today by $117. Buy Now at Amazon

