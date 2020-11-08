That's $82 off and $2 under buying from Lenovo directly. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1200 (WUXGA) native resolution
- VGA, DisplayPort, and HDMI
- Model: T23d-10
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
It's $151 cheaper than when we saw it in July and a low today by $139. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 3840 x 1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- 6ms reponse time
- 2 HDMI ports and USB 3.1
- Model: 65EARAC1US
Thanks to coupon code "EXTRAFIVE", that's the best deal we could find by $70. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- DisplayPort input
- Model: 61B7JAR6US
It's $56 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- DisplayPort input
- Model: 61B1JAR1US
That's the best price we could find by $30, although most stores charge around $240 or more. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac and Chromebook laptops
- 5 viewing modes
- includes 2 USB cables for type-A and type-C
That's a savings of $94 off list and one of the better prices we've seen for a monitor this size. Buy Now at Walmart
- Acer VisionCare
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- 178° viewing angle
- VESA 100 x 100 mount compatible
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI ports
- Model: ED320QR
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- FreeSync
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
That's $88 less than you'd pay from third-party sellers elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- LowBlue mode
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: Q32V3
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
It's $6 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen since last Cyber Monday. (It's a low today by $6.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
- 4" HD+ IPS display
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA4R0002US
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" drops it to $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
