Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i5 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$1,000 $2,459
That's $377 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct, and a good price for a laptop released just this year. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 pro 64-bit
  • includes a rechargeable pen
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: 20UB000RUS
