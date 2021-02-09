New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i5 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$1,250 $3,099
free shipping

That's the best price we could find from a reputable seller by $1,250. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 3840 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Model: 20UB000SUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 14 inch SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 59% -- $1250 Buy Now
Lenovo   $1300 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price