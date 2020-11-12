New
eBay
Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$900 $3,339
Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to drop it to $936 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20NXS2U500
  • Code "PICKAGIFT"
  • Expires 11/17/2020
