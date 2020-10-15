New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i5 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$700 $2,659
free shipping

Save $1,959 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20NXS2U200
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 Quad Core 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 73% -- $700 Buy Now