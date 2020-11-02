That's $100 under Lenovo direct's Black Friday sneak peek price, $1,849 off list, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM & 512G SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20N20041US
Published 58 min ago
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 native resolution LED-backlit display
- 4GB system memory; 32GB eMMc flash memory
- Google Chrome OS
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
That's $30 under our mention from a month ago and a great price for a touchscreen laptop. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.96GHz 850 Processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: 81JL0006US
Apply code "IDEA3DB" to get the best price we could find by $179. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Gen Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Comet Lake 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6” HD (1366 x 768) anti-glare touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 81WR0000US
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on laptops, peripherals, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Razer
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's $34 off, and you'd pay around this much (if not a good bit more) for an adidas men's track jacket or pants alone elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Scarlet/Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- The discount applies in cart.
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1 HDMI, 1 VGA, 1 USB, and 1 ethernet port
- Model: GX90M61235
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" and save $33 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
