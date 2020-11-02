New
Lenovo ThinkPad T490S 8th-Gen. i7 14" 1080p Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$900 $2,749
That's $100 under Lenovo direct's Black Friday sneak peek price, $1,849 off list, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 16GB RAM & 512G SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20N20041US
