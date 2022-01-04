That's the best price we could find by $263. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250C 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB PCIe SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- Chrome OS
- Model: 20UX001YUS
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
It's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD A-Series A6 9220C 1.8GHz CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- Model: 82H40000US
- UPC: 726972924303
Coupon code "YOGAC940SURPRISE" cuts the price to $650 off list – the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 81Q900B7US
Save up to $350 off list. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" FHD 1980x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82A60015US
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
That's $30 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home in S mode
- Model: 4J8C8UA
Shop models from Dell, HP, and Acer. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude E7270 i5 12.5" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $399.99 ($60 below other refurbs).
That's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes 11 Pro license)
Save on nearly 3,000 styles and knock an extra 20% off orders of $30 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra discount applies in cart.
- adidas Men's Ultraboost DNA 2.0 x Juju Smith-Schuster Shoes for $96 (pictured, $24 off)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the best price we could find for any Frogskins with Prizm lenses by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Glasses Worlds via eBay.
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Apply code "LEN40" to drop the price $6 below our mention in November and save $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Smart touch control
- Waterproof
- Up to 6 hours of playback time
- Model: LP40
Apply coupon code "LEP11" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
At $13 off list, that's a buck less than we saw it just two days ago. Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. Buy Now at Lenovo
- plug and play wireless connection via USB receiver
- 11 function keys
- numeric keypad
- silent key clicks
- AA battery
- Model: GY41C95749
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ANTOnline via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 11
- Model: 17ACH6H
