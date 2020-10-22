That's $20 under buying from Lenovo directly, although most stores charge $672 or more. (It's also a very low price for a small form factor PC with these specs in general.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i7-8665U Whiskey Lake 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD0023US
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
Get this price via coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" and save $590 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.10GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: 11ADS0E600
That's $99 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400F 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LW00AUUS
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 90NB0001US
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Apply coupon code "30HT7WT5" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FeiDo via Amazon.
- Intel Atom Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Pro
Coupon code "DELL48DEAL" cuts an extra 48% off Dell-warrantied laptops, desktops, monitors, and more sitewide. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
That's $839 less than you'd pay directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-8365U with vPro 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD display
- 16GB and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: 20NYS3NV00
You'd pay $36 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 2GB RAM
- 1280 x 800 resolution
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
That's $30 under our mention from a month ago and a great price for a touchscreen laptop. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.96GHz 850 Processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: 81JL0006US
