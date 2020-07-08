RefurBees offers this refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M73 TINY Desktop with keyboard and mouse for $198 with free shipping. Buy Now at RefurBees
- A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5-3470T 2.9GHz Dual-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
- Mouse and keyboard included
- Model: M73
-
Expires 7/8/2020
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $850 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Coffee Lake i5-9600T 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- USB keyboard in Black
- Model: 10RS005BUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to drop the price to $432 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 3200GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11A4003YUS
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
The $15 clip coupon and code "15ISK2MB" saves you $98 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yimi-Tech via Amazon.
- Intel core i3-5005U
- 8GB DDR3L RAM & 128GB SSD
- Intel HD Graphics 5500
- Windows 10 Pro
- expandable storage up to 2TB and micro SD card up to 128GB
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
- Model: 81WE008HUS
That's $26 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 27" NearEdgeless in plane switching panel
- 4ms response time
- VGA & HDMI
- Model: 61C7KCR1US
Save $120 on this 512GB SSD-equipped laptop. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W40019US
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
$399.99 after savings. Plus, free shipping.
Sign In or Register