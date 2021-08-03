Lenovo Microsoft Surface Go 2 Pentium Gold Amber Lake 10.5" 128GB Tablet for $480
eBay
Microsoft Surface Go 2 Pentium Gold Amber Lake 10.5" 128GB Tablet w/ Type Cover Bundle
$480 $650
free shipping

That's $70 under our April mention, $58 under the best price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Most retailers charge $549 for the tablet alone.

  Sold by antonline via eBay.
  • Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Amber Lake 1.7GHz processor
  • 10.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: STQ00001
