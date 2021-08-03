Lenovo Microsoft Surface Go 2 Pentium Gold Amber Lake 10.5" 128GB Tablet for $480

That's $70 under our April mention, $58 under the best price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Most retailers charge $549 for the tablet alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Amber Lake 1.7GHz processor
- 10.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: STQ00001
It's $12 under our April mention, $47 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6W0178US
That's $5 less than our June mention and the best price we've seen outside of Cyber Monday deals. (It's also $20 less than you'd pay at Lenovo direct.) Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
It's $190 under list price, a $50 drop since yesterday, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a price low by $155.) Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
Apply coupon code "BACKTOTABS" to take 25% off (a savings of $40). Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.0GHz Octa-Core CPU
- 8.0" FHD 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen display
- 3GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 13-megapixel auto-focus rear camera; 5-megapixel fixed-focus front camera
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA5F0023US
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $400 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. (You'd pay $200 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P60 2GHz 8-core processor
- 10.1" 1920 x 1200 WFHD touch display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: HT10LA1MSGLTM
It's $770 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Glacier.
- dual pixelsense fusion displays
- 360° hinge
- Android 10.0
- Model: TGM-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- expandable memory
- includes book cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
It's $220 under list, a $120 drop since April, and the best price we could find by $179. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
That's a buck under our mention from earlier this week, $54 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Digital pen included
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
Apply code "B2SCHOOLDB5" to save $90 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050e 1.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 82G4002QUS
