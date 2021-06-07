Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet for $165

That's $35 less than you'd pay direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos
- Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $309. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Glacier.
- dual pixelsense fusion displays
- 360° hinge
- Android 10.0
- Model: TGM-00001
Save $45 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- 8" 1280x800 IPS display
- 2MP rear and front facing camera
- microSD card slot
- Fire OS with Alexa
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
You'd pay at least $80 more for a new model elsewhere, $20 under our April mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-Year warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Qualcomm SM6115 processor
- 10.4” 2000x1200 (WUXGA+) TFT display
- Android Q OS
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- includes a 64GB micro SD card
- Model: SM-T500NZATXAR
Save on a range of devices, priced from $21 up to $630. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the XP-Pen Deco 03 Wireless 2.4G Digital Graphics Drawing Tablet for $76.99 (low by $23).
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
That's a substantial savings of $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two pairs to cart to see this discount.
- In Black/White.
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
That's $20 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Apply coupon code "MDAYDBSTRS" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Lenovo
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
More Offers
It's $24 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos
- Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|33%
|--
|$165
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|9%
|--
|$226
|Check Price
|Lenovo
|$200 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$371 (exp 3 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register