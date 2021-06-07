Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet for $165
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 64GB 10.1" Android Tablet
$165 $249
That's $35 less than you'd pay direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
  • 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
  • Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos
  • Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
  • Model: ZA3V0005US
  • UPC: 193638015970
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 33% -- $165 Buy Now
Amazon 9% -- $226 Check Price
Lenovo   $200 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $371 (exp 3 days ago) -- Check Price