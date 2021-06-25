Lenovo Yoga C940 10th-Gen i7 14" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 1TB SSD for $950

It's $620 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- can be used as a laptop or tablet
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81Q9000GUS
- UPC: 193638376293
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
That's a savings of $131. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
Coupon code "20VG0092US" drops it to $416 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20VG0092US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $65 off the list price. For further comparison, you'd pay $70 for the Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year Subscription alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Available in Ice Blue.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
Apply coupon code "LAPTOP4U21" to get these deals: 50% off any Dell Laptop priced $1,000 & up; 40% off any Dell Laptop priced $600 to $999; 30% off any Dell Laptop priced $300 to $599. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL1" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All refurb Dell products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's a savings of $189 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $139 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Firstclasstvs via eBay.
- attaches to clothing with clip or magnet
- 2.5 hours of 720p video recording or 1 hour live broadcasting
- 8MP
- tap and shoot
- Model: 1045ION
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's a savings of $105. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos
- Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- noise isolation
- 3 sizes of ear cups
- Model: GXD0S50936
Apply coupon code "TABERIFFICSALE" to get this deal. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- protective film covers screen and prevents scratches
- Model: ZG38C02853
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. That's $93 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A6-9225 Processor 2.60GHz
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 90G90066US
More Offers
It's $295 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- can be used as a laptop or tablet
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81Q9000GUS
- UPC: 193638376293
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|39%
|--
|$950
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|18%
|--
|$1275
|Check Price
|Lenovo
|$1100 (exp 2 hrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$1134 (exp 4 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register