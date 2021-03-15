New
Lenovo Yoga 7i 11th-Gen. i5 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$630 $1,149
free shipping

It's a drop of $140 below our February mention, $519 off list (list price comes from Lenovo direct not eBay), and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • It's $140 under what you'd pay buying directly from Lenovo.
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a tablet or laptop
  • Model: 82BH000AUS
