It's $15 under our previous mention and $385 under list price today.
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: 82BH0006US
Published 31 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $86 less than you'd pay direct from Lenovo (and almost $900 off list).
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" WQXGA 2560x1600 IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20V9004EUS
That's $130 off list and tied with our October mention as the lowest price we've seen.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-1011U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 82B80006UX
That's $40 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A4000MUS
You'd pay over $220 elsewhere.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC Storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0003US
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price.
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $499 ($211 off).
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find.
- Available in Green (pictured) or Black.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN156-4
Save on almost 30 laptop models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb HP ProBook x360 11 G1 EE Pentium N4200 11.6" Touch Laptop for $239.99 (low by $6).
That's a savings of $380 off list price.
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $20 off and the best price we could find.
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2.
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
It's $30 off the list price and the lowest price we could find.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 12800x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA730001US
Apply coupon code "PREMIUMTABS" for the best price we could find by $63.
- MediaTek Helio G90T 2.1GHz 8-core CPU
- 11" 2K 2000x1200 IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB UFS
- Bluetooth 5.1
- rear camera: 13-megapixel auto focus; front camera: 8-megapizel fixed focus
- Android 11 (Red Velvet Cake) OS
- Model: ZA940188US
Sign In or Register