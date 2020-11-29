That's $100 under the doorbuster price at Lenovo direct and the best we could find for this very new laptop. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: 82BH000AUS
That's $200 off and still the best price we've see for this well-spec'd 17" laptop. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's the best price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Apply code "WEEKENDDB1" to save $70 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
That's $2,069 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.0" FHD 1920x1080 IPS touch screen
- 16GB RAM; 512 GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20QFS19Y00
The Staples Black Friday Sale has strong discounts on a number laptops from Lenovo, HP, and other major brands, many of which are at the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at Staples
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's the best price we could find by at least $32. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops at checkout.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Black/White or Pink/ White.
That's $10 under our mention from earlier this month, $110 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Core Black/Blue sizes 9.5 or 10 only.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart.
- In Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
You'd pay over $40 for this elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Black
- adjustable ergonomic shoulder straps
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40M52024
Apply coupon code "CYBERTABDEAL" to make this the lowest price we could find by $94, although most charge $260. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T Tab octa-core processor
- 10.3" FHD 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9 Pie
- 8MP rear auto-focus camera & 5MP fixed-focus camera
- Model: ZA5W0097US
Save on laptops and desktops. Apply the codes listed on the product pages to get the maximum discount. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the ThinkPad X390 i7 13.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $899.99
Use code "CYBERTABDEAL" to drop the price to $11 under the Black Friday price for the tablet alone and the best price we've seen for it. It's also $126 off the combined list price of these items, and $11 less than you'd pay for just the tablet today. Buy Now at Lenovo
