eBay · 48 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga 7i 11th-Gen. i5 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$700 $950
free shipping

That's $100 under the doorbuster price at Lenovo direct and the best we could find for this very new laptop. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • functions as a tablet or laptop
  • Model: 82BH000AUS
