New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 35 mins ago
Lenovo V14 IIL 10th-Gen. i3 14" Laptop
$440 $550
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 82C401FFUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Office Depot and OfficeMax Lenovo
Core i3 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 20% -- $440 Buy Now