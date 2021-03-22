It's the lowest price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82C401FFUS
Published 1 hr ago
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
Save $230 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
It's $330 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANT Online via Amazon.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Model: 82B5001AUS
That's a low by $155 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
It's $20 under our mention from December, $120 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: E410MA-OH24
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
Work in Shaq-designed comfort and save. Plus, members get 15% back in rewards points. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Shaquille O'Neal Amphion Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $329.99 (a low by $10).
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
Shop and save on desks, chair mats, chairs, and more. Rewards certificates are issued monthly for use on future purchases. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- Select items qualify for free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup, where available, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
- Pictured is the Realspace Treswell Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair in Black for $119.99 ($140 off).
Shop discounted crayons, pens, binders, paper, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Crayola Crayons Assorted Colors 24-Pack for $1.25 ($1 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free next day shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- For in-store pickup only. (Availability may vary by location.)
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Save $34 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- In Iron Gray.
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6W0178US
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
Apply code "MARCHP11DEAL" to save $125 off each of three configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 4GB uMPC for $374.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC for $424.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC and Active Pen for $474.99.
