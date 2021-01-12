eBay · 2 days ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X395 AMD Ryzen 7 13.3" 1080p Touch Laptop
$700 $2,159
Features
  • 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20NLS0J400
  • Published 1/12/2021
    Verified 1/13/2021
