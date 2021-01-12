It's $1,459 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NLS0J400
Save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue at this price.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Coupon code "NEWYEARGAMING" cuts $400 off the list price – it's a great deal for a DLSS-capable system. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX015HUS
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920x1080) 1080p display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 82FG000RUS
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Staples
- Available in Slate Grey.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YH000NUS
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX325EA-XH71
That's $110 under our last mention and the lowest price we could find by $210 today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day HP warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-7600U 2.8GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 1NM40UT#ABA
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Iron Grey.
- 8 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual band
- octa-core processor
- Android 9 Pie OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5T0263US
- UPC: 194552946166
It's $50 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
Thanks to coupon code "XTRA10ACC", that's $15 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 6 buttons
- 2-level scroll wheel adjustment
- takes 1 AA battery (should last up to a year)
- Model: 4Y50V81591
