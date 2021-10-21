That's the lowest price we could find by $404. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
Apply coupon code "IDEA5DB2" to save $170 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82FG000AUS
That's a savings of $207 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM. %128GB SSD + 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YQ00E0US
That's $65 less than we saw just two days ago, and the best deal we could find now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD touch display
- 12GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- for use as a tablet or laptop
- Model: 82BH0006US
It's $240 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82JM0002US
You'd pay $79 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
Save on up to 12 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Asus Chromebook C423 Celeron Apollo Lake 14" Laptop for $160 ($100 less than a new model).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all items on offer here.
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $82 in cart ($28 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
Apply coupon code "SLP" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the fee.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: LP5
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8166 2GHz Processor
- 7" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 32 GB eMMC storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android Go 11 OS
- Model: ZA8C0001US
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
