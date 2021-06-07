Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 10th-Gen. i9 15.6" 4K Touch Gaming Laptop for $2,490
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 10th-Gen. i9 15.6" 4K Touch Gaming Laptop w/ 64GB RAM
$2,490 $4,969
free shipping

That's $2,479 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10885H 2.4GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) HDR OLED touchscreen LCD with Dolby Vision
  • 64GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20TK001HUS
