Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 10th-Gen. i9 15.6" 4K Touch Gaming Laptop for $2,490

That's $2,479 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10885H 2.4GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) HDR OLED touchscreen LCD with Dolby Vision
- 64GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20TK001HUS
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
That's $20 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
Coupon code "DELL40LATITUDE" yields extra savings on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "HP21MD5" to save on 14 laptop models, with prices starting from $570. Shop Now at HP
- Some exclusions may apply.
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i7 13.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM for $902.49 ($148 off).
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's a substantial savings of $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two pairs to cart to see this discount.
- In Black/White.
Apply coupon code "MDAYDBSTRS" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Lenovo
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $79 less than most ANTOnline storefronts charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD 120Hz refresh display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B5001AUS
Use coupon code "MDAYLEGION3" to take 30% off and save $360. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Phantom Black.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B5000UUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|49%
|--
|$2490
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register