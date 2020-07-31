New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop
$880 $2,629
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $220. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 14" IPS display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20R1S0M100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 14 inch SSD Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register