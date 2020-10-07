New
Lenovo ThinkPad T490S i7 14" 1080p Touch Laptop
$900 $3,339
That's $2,439 less than buying direct from brand.

  Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20NXS2U500
