eBay · 50 mins ago
Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1080p Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$800
free shipping

That's $100 less than our mention from two days ago, $1,949 off list, and the best price we've seen. (It's also $712 under Lenovo's direct price.) Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 16GB RAM and 512G SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20N20041US
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   $900 (exp 1 day ago) $800 Buy Now
Lenovo   $1000 (exp 2 days ago) -- Check Price