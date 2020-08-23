New
Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Carbon Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" Laptop
$750 $2,059
That's a savings of $1,309 off list and $50 under our January mention. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • It includes a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20NX000MUS
