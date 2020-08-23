That's a savings of $1,309 off list and $50 under our January mention. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- It includes a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NX000MUS
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W50000US
Save on laptops, monitors, desktops, and accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Get the extra 8% off via coupon code "CLEARANCE8".
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's $230 under list and beats our mention from last week, which was $530 and didn't include the Optane upgrade. Buy Now at HP
- On the configuration page, scroll down to "Storage" and choose "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to drop the price to $519.99.
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- HP Active Pen
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL75AV_1
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get $27 under our mention from two days ago, $189 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touch FHD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
These shorts are around $14 under list and the lowest price we could find, including other Shoebacca storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
It's $180 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: 81UT00EAUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $119 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.7GHz 8-Core CPU
- 14.0” FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20003US
Apply coupon code "4870720" for a savings of $221 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. (Longer warranties are available at additional cost.)
- Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- includes 22” widescreen monitor and keyboard
Apply coupon code "THINKDEAL" to save $600 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
- Intel Iris Plus graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20SM0014US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|63%
|--
|$750
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|$799 (exp 6 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register