Lenovo ThinkPad L14 10th-Gen. i5 14" 1080p Laptop
$900 $1,809
That's the lowest price we could find by $168. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 16GB RAM and 512 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20U1001WUS
