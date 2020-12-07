That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 22" (1920 x 1080) FHS IPS LED
- 3in1+DP video input
- Model: 10R1PAR1US
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $5 under Lenovo's Black Friday price and the lowest we've seen.
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD IPS LED near-edgeless display
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 4ms response time
- lift/tilt/pivot stand
- Model: 65DEKCC1US
Apply code "CLEAR10" to get the best price we could find by $106.
- 1 HDMI
- 1 Audio out
- 1 USB 3.1 port Type-B
- 4 USB 3.1 ports
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- Model: 61EDGAR2US
That's $82 off and $2 under buying from Lenovo directly.
- 1920x1200 (WUXGA) native resolution
- VGA, DisplayPort, and HDMI
- Model: T23d-10
It's $100 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct.
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- up to 6 ms response time
- Model: P32u-10
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price.
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Get this price via coupon code "30ATMS033" and save $30 off list.
- Up to 19.8-lbs. per arm
There are over 30 models to save with, many of which are very strong lows compared to new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 43" QB43N 4k LED Display for $319.99 ($493 less than new).
- Warranty information is provided on each individual.
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $10 off list.
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
That's $45 off and the best price we could find.
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $101.
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Clip the 50% off on page coupon for a savings of $25 off list.
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
That's half off at $25 off list price.
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Save on a range of laptops, desktops, and computer accessories, with discounts up to 70% off. (Check individual product pages for the relevant coupons.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Note that you can get an extra 10% off accessories via "ACCEXTRA".
- Also note that you get 40% off ThinkPad X & T Series and ThinkBook E, L, & Laptops via "THINKHOLIDAY".
- Finally, you can take an extra 15% off clearance via "CYBERCLEAR15".
Apply code "HOTSTUFF" to get the lowest price we could find by $452.
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
More Offers
