New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n Whiskey Lake i5 Nano Desktop PC
$379 $1,309
free shipping

It's a $30 under our mention from last week, the lowest price we could find by $422, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • 8th-gen. Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 11AD0021US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Mac Mini Desktop Computers eBay Lenovo
Core i5 Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 71% -- $379 Buy Now
Lenovo   $439 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price