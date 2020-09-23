It's a $30 under our mention from last week, the lowest price we could find by $422, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11AD0021US
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 8th Gen Intel i7 3.2GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS 64-bit
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new. Check the warranty information on the product page to be sure it's Bose refurbished.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on over 400 men's and women's Rolex watches. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various third party sellers, such as watch_chest and santblanc, via eBay.
That's $20 less than Walmart's best price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
It's $99 under our mention from last week, $560 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i3-8145U up to 3.90GHz processor
- 8GB RAM and 128GB M.2 PCIe-NVMe SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS
- Model: 11ADS0E500
- UPC: 195348574457
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to save. That's $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
