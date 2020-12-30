That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
It's $170 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
Apply coupon code "CYBERCLEAR15" to save. That's $341 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU graphics card
- Model: 90NC0020US
That's $66 off, and the best price Amazon has offered yet. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 8 USB ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NT0000US
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7 2GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 90Q70009UT
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
That's the lowest price we could find by $271. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 3.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 8LJ47UT#ABA
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a low by $21, although most stores charge well over $100. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Glacier Grey/Black pictured)
- sold by ASICS via eBay
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
That's $100 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Staples
- Available in Slate Grey.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YH000NUS
It's $280 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
