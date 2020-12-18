New
Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga 11th-Gen. i7 14" 2-in-1 Laptop
$750 $1,709
free shipping

That's $293 less than you'd pay direct from Lenovo, even after a coupon.

  Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 20WE001DUS
