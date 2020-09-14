This is very close to the best price we've seen (it was $4 less in August) and $13 under buying from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg
- MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core CPU
- 8.0" FHD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 802.11ac WiFi & Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP and 8MP auto-focus rear cameras
- 2MP fixed-focus front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA5F0023US
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung
- Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
- Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
Apply coupon code "2020SEPTDEAL3" to save $100 off refurbished tablets. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All refurb Dell products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
Save on external hard drives, laptops, networking cables, routers, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $1.
- Some items receive their discounts via coupon codes or rebates, as noted on their product pages.
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft without leaving your couch. Buy Now at Newegg
- ESRB Rating E
- highly accurate planes with unique flight models
- 10 additional handcrafted international airports
That's the best price we could find by $27.
Update: The price has increased to $204.99. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectors
- Model: 27BL650C-B
Take 45% off with coupon code "LENOVOM1". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- wireless screen mirroring
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- Model: M1
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". It's the best we could find by $20, although most sellers charge over $160. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution IPS display
- TUV low blue-light certification
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E24-10
It's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Graphite Grey.
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz six-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
