New
Newegg · 27 mins ago
Lenovo Tab M8 FHD 8" 32GB Android Tablet
$120 $140
free shipping

This is very close to the best price we've seen (it was $4 less in August) and $13 under buying from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via Newegg
Features
  • MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core CPU
  • 8.0" FHD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 802.11ac WiFi & Bluetooth 5.0
  • 5MP and 8MP auto-focus rear cameras
  • 2MP fixed-focus front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: ZA5F0023US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/14/2020
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Tablets Newegg Lenovo
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 14% -- $120 Buy Now
Lenovo   $120 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price