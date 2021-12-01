That's $60 off and within $2 of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.0GHz Octa-Core CPU
- 8.0" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen display
- 3GB RAM & 32GB eMMC
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 13-megapixel auto-focus rear camera; 5-megapixel fixed-focus front camera
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA5F0023US
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "99TABLET" to get this deal. That's $234 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRA20TABS" to get this price and save $76 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 4GBRAM & 64GB storage
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
Coupon code "P11VIPSAVINGS" takes an extra $50 for a low by $80. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
That's $49 less than what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Save hundreds on a range of tablets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB 11" WiFi Tablet for $499.99 ($200 off).
That's the best we've seen at $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, and a current low by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
These pre-M1 models are discounted, with the least expensive option being the iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular for $939.99 (pictured, 33% off). Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12.9" 2732x2048 Retina display
That's tied with our mention from last week as the best price we've seen for this current-generation tablet. (It's $75 off list.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Choose the model with lockscreen ads to get this deal.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display
- MediaTek MTK/MT8183 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Amazon Alexa
- Fire OS 7
- Model: B08BX7FV5L
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Apply coupon code "11EYOGADEAL" to take $30 off last week's mention, $630 off list, and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2.4 GHz wireless connection
- 1,200-DPI resolution optical sensor
- Model: GY50R91293
Apply coupon code "BFU" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: 8771139
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|$106 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
|Lenovo
|$114 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Newegg
|$120 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
