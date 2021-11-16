That is $40 off the list price, a $10 drop from our mention last month, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8166 2GHz Processor
- 7" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 32 GB eMMC storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android Go 11 OS
- Model: ZA8C0001US
Published 37 min ago
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, $37 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: ZA730001US
It's the lowest price we could find by $72. Apply coupon code "THINK10ECHROME" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "PREMIUMTABS" for the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T 2.1GHz 8-core CPU
- 11" 2K 2000x1200 IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB UFS
- Bluetooth 5.1
- rear camera: 13-megapixel auto focus; front camera: 8-megapizel fixed focus
- Android 11 (Red Velvet Cake) OS
- Model: ZA940188US
This is $17 under Lenovo direct's early Black Friday doorbuster deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
That is tied with the best price we've seen for the tablet alone. You'd pay $750 for an unlocked unit at other major retailers. Additionally, you'd pay a minimum of $22 for just the Wacom pen elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- If you don't want the bundle items, the same seller offers the tablet alone for $434.95. (Search "313574714591" to find it.)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 8.1" 2700x1800 AMOLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 11MP adaptive camera
- Android 10 OS
- 360° hinge
- includes pen, earbuds, stand, and more
- Model: TGM-00001
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
That's $20 below our mention from a week ago and a savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM7225 octa-core processor
- 12.4" 2560x1600 display
- 64GB storage
- Android 11.0
- Model: SM-T733NLIAXAR
Take half off with coupon code "GU6YBIDT". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LongOu Trade via Amazon.
- Cortex-A53 MTK8168 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage (expandable by up to 128GB)
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS display
- 5MP front facing camera and 8MP rear camera
- Android 10.0 OS
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: M20
Save an extra 25% off styles of $20 or more with an in-cart discount. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals LXCON Shoes for $41.24 in cart (half of what you'd pay elsewhere).
You'd pay $40 more at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBaay.
- In Core Black.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new model at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
