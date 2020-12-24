Apply code "PREPFOR2021" to save $25 off list. You'll pay at least $60 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty is available backed by the seller.
- MediaTek MT9321 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 7" 1024 x 600 IPS display
- 1GB RAM, 16GB eMMC
- Android
- Model: ZA550012US
- UPC: 193386748021
Save on tablets, games, and gaming accessories. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. It can be redeemed from December 25 through January 3.
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- Pictured is the Smart Gear PC Gaming Bundle for $27.99 ($42 off).
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. That's $62 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- 2GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Android 10
- Model: 100003562
Clip the on-page coupon to cut it to $50 less than you'd pay at other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-T870NZKEXAR
It's the best price could find by $18 and a great price since these rarely go on sale. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
It's $58 less than buying it new from Madison Seating direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- 5-star base
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
That's a buck less than what most other major retailers are charging, $26 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" for a $19 drop from our mention from earlier today and the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake 2-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0000US
Coupon code "CYBERCLEAR15" takes $2,058 off list. (It's also $19 less than other Lenovo storefronts.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NXS2UP00
It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek MT9321 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 7" 1366 x 768 IPS display
- 1GB RAM, 16GB eMMC
- Android
- Model: ZA550012US
- UPC: 193386748021
