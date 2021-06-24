Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 10.3" 32GB Android Tablet for $130
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 10.3" 32GB Android Tablet
$130 $160
free shipping

It's $20 below what you'll pay directly from Lenovo. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 10.3" 1920 x 1200 FHD IPS touchscreen display
  • MediaTek Helio P22T 1.6GHz octa-core processor
  • kid mode with parental control
  • 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
  • Android Pie
  • Model: ZA5T0380US
