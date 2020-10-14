New
eBay · 15 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Smart Tab M8 32GB 8" Tablet
$64 in cart $75
free shipping

You'd pay $36 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • 2GB RAM
  • 1280 x 800 resolution
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • includes Smart Charging Station dock
  • Google Assistant
  • Model: ZA5C0045US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Lenovo
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% $56 (exp 1 mo ago) $64 Buy Now