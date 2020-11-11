That's $40 less than Lenovo charges directly. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Android 9.0 (Pie) w/ Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
-
-
-
It's 30% off, $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
That's a low by at least $156. Buy Now at Best Buy
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0016US
Save $200 when you buy a new Surface Duo and get up to $700 back when you trade in an eligible device. That's up to 64% off the 128GB model and up to 60% off the 256GB model. Type of device traded and it's condition will determine the amount of trade-in value you receive. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $100 less than our pre-order mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
- S Pen
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
Save on up to 12 models, with prices from $24. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 15% off, we saw higher within the sale.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $200 under its previous best-ever price (from April) and $400 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 min run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's a savings of $32 off list and the best price we've seen for any factory-sealed 4K Roku streaming media player. Buy Now at Walmart
- $5 Vudu Movie Credit in box
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
That's the best price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
That's $8 under our September mention, $35 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- durable
- single shoulder strap
- padded handle
- Model: GX40N26486
Apply coupon code "THINKNOV3" to save. That's $2,379 off list and a great price for a computer with these specs. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QDS3B200
