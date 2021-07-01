Lenovo Q24I-1L 24" 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor for $130

That's $100 less than Lenovo charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI input
- Model: 66C0KCC3US
Apply coupon code "TAKEACC10" to get this deal. It's $18 under our May mention and the second-lowest price we've seen.
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
It's $17 under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find now by $100. Apply coupon code "TAKEACC10" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 6 ms response time
- (2) USB 3.1 connections
- pressure-sensitive active pen
- customized protection sleeve
- Model: 62A3UAR1US
Save on big brands such as Dell, Acer, AOC, HP, Philips, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer 23.8" IPS LED FreeSync Monitor for $119.99 (low by $10).
Save on certified refurbished laptops, monitors, and desktops directly from Acer. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Nitro 34" Ultrawide 1440p 144Hz IPS Monitor for $349.99 ($100 under new)
That's the best price we could find by $20, although this model is getting harder to find, and you'll pay over $300 at HP direct. (Some even charge more for a refurb.) Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- dual microphones
- webcam
- built-in speakers
- 6 USB 3.1 ports
- USB Type-C port
- DisplayPort
- Model: 7AX23A8#ABA
Apply code "30722UER" to save $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aludest via Amazon.
- fits 17" to 27" monitors
- each arm holds up to 14.3-lbs.
- gas-spring arms
Save on over 200 tech items, with prices starting from $30 and including hard drives, security cameras, headphones, portable speakers, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb WD 1TB My Passport External Hard Drive for $34.99 (low by $25 for a new model).
That's the best price we could find by $21.
- In Black.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Black.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's $30 less than the best price we could find on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by A4C via eBay
- compatible with most Qi enabled devices.
- Model: EP-N5105TBEGGB
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay.
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
That's $330 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- hand-crafted genuine leather cover
- edge-to-edge glass palm rest with the Glass Sense touchpad
- Model: 82BG000BUS
That's a savings of $105. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos
- Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Apply coupon code "TABERIFFICSALE" to save $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB Emmc storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
