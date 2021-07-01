Lenovo Q24I-1L 24" 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor for $130
Lenovo Q24I-1L 24" 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor
$130 $230
free shipping

That's $100 less than Lenovo charges. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI input
  • Model: 66C0KCC3US
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 43% -- $130 Buy Now