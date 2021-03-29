New
Certified Refurb Lenovo Legion Y740 9th-Gen. i7 6-Core 15.6" Laptop
$1,279 $1,379
free shipping

Save $100 over the next best price we found for a refurb. Use coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Iron Gray.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 9th gen Core i7-9750H Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • NIVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81UH0000US
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
