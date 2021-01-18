That's $20 under Lenovo direct, but most stores charge at least $1,000. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
It's $220 less than buying these items separately. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 27" Monitor
- wireless keyboard and mouse combo
- webcam
- USB headset
- Model: WFHBundle713
It's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge at least $194, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: 65FBGCC1US
That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI
- Model: 65D1KCC1US
That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
- HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort
- adjustable height and tilt
- Model: 62A4MAR4US
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $3 after applying coupon code "DN15". Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
Save big on a selection of over 60 laptops. Plus, get an additional 5% off most items when you apply code "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X395 Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 13.3" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $908.99 ($391 low).
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Iron Grey.
- 8 MP rear and 5 MP front cameras
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual band
- octa-core processor
- Android 9 Pie OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5T0263US
- UPC: 194552946166
Save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue at this price.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Coupon code "NEWYEARGAMING" cuts $400 off the list price – it's a great deal for a DLSS-capable system. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX015HUS
